Ministry of Ayush and Ministry of Tribal Affairs signs MoU to collaborate in Ayush sector

On the 7th Ayurveda Day which is being celebrated today, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to collaborate in the Ayush sector.

The collaboration will also help to explore the areas of collaboration, convergence, and synergy between both ministries for Tribal development while preserving the tribal cultural heritage through evidence-based planning and capacity building.

This year’s 7th Ayurveda Day was celebrated with the theme “Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda” to propagate the benefits of Ayurveda to the larger and grass root community.

The six-week-long celebration witnessed huge participation from across the country, where more than 5000 events were organized by Ministry of Ayush institutes/councils with the support of more than 26 ministries of the Government of India and Ministry of External Affairs India missions and embassies.

During the occasion, Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs said, “Ayurveda is India’s ancient tradition and wealth. Ayurveda can be nurtured in association with the people living in the forests. Ayurveda is the only medical science that talks about prevention of disease, not treatment after getting sick.”

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ayush, said, “The objective of ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’ campaign is to take Ayurveda and its potential to the masses. Ayurveda is now known globally and this is because of the continuous and untiring efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Minister of Ayush, said, “We have accelerated the Ayush system of health in the country, Ayurveda is now recognized in 30 countries. The current turnover of Ayush is $18.1 billion.”

Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director, AIIA said, “I support Ayurveda” campaign got enormous support from all, as more than 1.7 Crore people participated. More than 56 Lakh people participated in various programs based on Ayurveda Day 2022 in the last 6-week long program.”