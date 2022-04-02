The Ministry of Coal issues NIT for the auction of coal mines

The Ministry of Coal has issued the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under the 14th Tranche of CM(SP) Act, 2015, and 4th Tranche of MMDR Act, 1957 on December 16, 2021. During the e-auction conducted on the MSTC platform on March 31st and April 01st, 2022, cumulatively five CMSP coal mines were put up for auction.

All five coal mines are fully explored coal mines. The total geological reserves for these five coal mines are 665.08 Million Ton(MT) and the cumulative PRC for these coal mines is 14.756 MT per annum.

So far in the commercial coal mining auction process, a total of 47 coal mines, including the above five coal mines auctioned in Tranche-4, have been successfully auctioned so far with a total cumulative PRC of 101.440 million ton per annum.