Ministers Tweet on World Population Day

SNS | New Delhi | July 11, 2022 1:59 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath

Photo: IANS

On 11 July 2022, on the World population Day, a few political leaders. CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Addityanath and CM of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma have shared their views on Twitter.

Tweet from Yogi Aditayanath:

“On the occasion of World Population Day, the ‘Population Stability Pakhwada’ was launched in Lucknow today.

This excellent effort towards population stabilization should be carried forward through public participation and inter-departmental coordination.

Best wishes to all!”

 

Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam CM

“On #WorldPopulationDay, we reaffirm our commitment for population stabilisation by reducing infant mortality, ensuring maternal health, strengthening family planning methods etc.”

