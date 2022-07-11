Ministers Tweet on World Population Day

On 11 July 2022, on the World population Day, a few political leaders. CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Addityanath and CM of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma have shared their views on Twitter.

Tweet from Yogi Aditayanath:

“On the occasion of World Population Day, the ‘Population Stability Pakhwada’ was launched in Lucknow today.

This excellent effort towards population stabilization should be carried forward through public participation and inter-departmental coordination.

Best wishes to all!”

विश्व जनसंख्या दिवस के अवसर पर आज लखनऊ में ‘जनसंख्या स्थिरता पखवाड़ा’ का शुभारंभ किया। जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण की दिशा में इस बेहतरीन प्रयास को जन सहभागिता व अंतर विभागीय समन्वय के माध्यम से आगे बढ़ाया जाए। सभी को शुभकामनाएं! pic.twitter.com/BmV54PjG3W — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 11, 2022

Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam CM

“On #WorldPopulationDay, we reaffirm our commitment for population stabilisation by reducing infant mortality, ensuring maternal health, strengthening family planning methods etc.”