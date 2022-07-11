Increasing Headcount & Economic Headache

This day, on World Population day, India’s head count is projected at 1.40 Billions as of July 11, 2022, based on interpolation of the latest United Nations data. With the limited land area, rising environmental conditions, and scarcity of resources — increasing population of the country can bring in the crisis that no one can even imagine.

Although fertility rates has declined from about 3.8 to 2.4 children in the last three decades, India is projected to become world’s most populous nation by 2028. Something, which is not to be proud of for a middle-income country. The past few decades have seen a significant growth in education and health sector, however it has brought huge disparity among the upper class and lower class or economically weaker section.

“This year’s World Population Day falls during a milestone year when we anticipate the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant. This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.“

At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another,” he added.

According to UNFPA India, high rate of unprotected sex, lack of education, considering sex education as a taboo, absence of awareness, and low availability of birth control methods, gender discrimination in demand for more male child, orthodox and religious beliefs have always remained high in India despite after having advancement in science and technology.

The United Nations has been analyzing and forecasting the world’s demographics for decades. Sixty-one per cent of the global population lives in Asia, i.e, 4.7 billion.

According to World Population Prospects 2019, China with 1.44 billion people and India with 1.39 billion people remain the two most populous countries of the world. Around 2027, India is projected to overtake China as the world’s most populous country, while China’s population is projected to decrease by 31.4 million, or around 2.2 per cent, between 2019 and 2050.

Its an alarm for the leaders and policy drivers to bring in some population control measures to stop the increasing weight on the country. “We urgently need to either start increasing the size of the planet, or stop increasing the size of our population,” said Mokokoma Mokokoma, the author of many thought provoking books.

In one of the most enduring work of time, during 1798, Thomas Robert Malthus published his Essay on the Principle of Population. Malthus’s fundamental argument was that population growth will inevitably collide with diminishing returns.

Of course there are rising concerns about the environment and the scarcity of resources were still mostly a thing of the future, however, the current increase in the number of people in India is curtailing its development and growth in ever aspect for humans’ healthy and prosperous survival. There is the list of sectors its affecting and will affect drastically if nothing is been done to stop this catastrophe.

Rapid population growth directly reduce per capita income growth and well-being, which tends to increase poverty. After all, per capita income equals total income divided by population.