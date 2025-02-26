Millions converge at Triveni Sangam for Maha Shivratri ‘Amrit Snan’, Mahakumbh resonates with devotion

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, a massive wave of devotion swept across Triveni Sangam as crores of devotees gathered for the final Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh on Wednesday.

By 10 AM, over 81 lakh people had already taken the holy dip, chanting ‘Har Har Gange’, ‘Bam Bam Bhole’, and ‘Jai Shri Ram’, filling the entire Kumbh Mela area with divine energy.

Advertisement

The total devotees turnout in the 45-day-long Mahakumbh has crossed 66 crores and more.

Advertisement

Flower petals were showered on the devotees from choppers while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath monitored the traffic and pilgrims from Gorakhpur.

Following Chief Minister Adityanath’s special directives, elaborate security arrangements ensured an incident-free experience for the devotees. DIG Vaibhav Krishna and SSP Rajesh Dwivedi personally oversaw the on-ground operations to maintain order and ensure the smooth flow of pilgrims.

The grand spectacle saw participation from sages, saints, Mahamandaleshwars, and devotees from across India and abroad, all immersing themselves in the sacred waters.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi stated that under CM’s guidance, all arrangements were made to provide a safe and divine experience for devotees, with special attention given to women’s security and seamless traffic management.

The historic event also turned into a visual spectacle, as devotees eagerly captured the moment on their mobile phones. From selfies to group photos, devotees documented their experience, while many live-streamed the spiritual gathering to their families and friends worldwide, sharing the grandeur of Prayagraj’s Mahakumbh.

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, the final ‘snan’ (holy bathing) of Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government ensured an unforgettable experience for devotees by showering them with flowers from a helicopter. Continuing its tradition from previous bathing festivals, the government arranged for 20 quintals of rose petals to be showered upon devotees at the Sangam Ghat.