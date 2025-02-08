Milkipur bypoll trend: BJP takes lead in first round

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: CM Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal trail in early trends
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, was also trailing against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 1149 votes at 9:54 am.
The BJP candidate is leading by 3995 votes in the Milkipur by -election in the first round of counting.
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan has taken a lead against Samajwadi Party candidate Ajeet Prasad in the first round of counting from Milkipur assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.
The BJP candidate is leading by 3995 votes in the Milkipur by -election in the first round of counting.
Advertisement
The lead included, the votes of postal ballot, elderly voters and disabled voters. Strict security arrangements have been made here. DM Chandra Vijay Singh, SSP Rajkaran Nayyar and other officers and Election Commission observers are present at the counting centre.
Advertisement
Advertisement