Milkipur bypoll trend: BJP takes lead in first round

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan has taken a lead against Samajwadi Party candidate Ajeet Prasad in the first round of counting from Milkipur assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP candidate is leading by 3995 votes in the Milkipur by -election in the first round of counting.

The lead included, the votes of postal ballot, elderly voters and disabled voters. Strict security arrangements have been made here. DM Chandra Vijay Singh, SSP Rajkaran Nayyar and other officers and Election Commission observers are present at the counting centre.

