Military chopper crash: A military helicopter has reportedly crashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Singging village. Confirming the incident, a defence spokesperson from the Guwahati division that an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed at around 10:40 am in the morning.

Jummar Basar Superintendent of Police, Upper Siang, said, “The site of the accident is not connected through road. Nevertheless, a rescue team has been rushed to the spot while other details are awaited.”

The site of the incident is 25 kilometers away from the military’s Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Indian Army pilot lost his life in a Cheetah helicopter crash near Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh on October 5 this year. At the time of the incident, an Army official had said, “The Cheetah helicopter flying in forward areas near Tawang crashed at around 10:00 am during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated and shifted a nearby military hospital.”