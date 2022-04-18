Mild earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir

A mild tremor of 3.4 magnitudes on the Richter scale was felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Denying any casualties or damage in the initial reports the Disaster Management said, “The earthquake occurred at 12.09 p.m. with latitude 33.41 degrees north and longitude 76.42 degrees east. The epicentre was in the Kishtwar region. The depth was 10 km inside the earth’s crust.”

In past, tremors have wreaked havoc in Kashmir as it is situated in a seismologically vulnerable region.

On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people on the two sides of divided Kashmir.