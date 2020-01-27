JD(U) vice president and poll strategist Prashant Kishor, in a retort to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “press the button (voting) with anger” comment, said on Monday that “EVM buttons will be pressed with love in Delhi on February 8”.

“EVM buttons will be pressed with just love in Delhi on February 8. It should be a mild current, though, so brotherhood and friendship are not endangered,” Kishor said in a tweet in Hindi in response to Shah’s remarks on Shaheen Bagh protests.

8 फ़रवरी को दिल्ली में EVM का बटन तो प्यार से ही दबेगा। ज़ोर का झटका धीरे से लगना चाहिए ताकि आपसी भाईचारा और सौहार्द ख़तरे में ना पड़े। Justice, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity 🇮🇳 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 27, 2020

Alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was backing rioters and those indulging in violence, the Home Minister had on Sunday urged people not to re-elect a government that could disturb the city’s peace.

Addressing an election rally, Amit Shah had said: “When you press the button (on the voting machine) on February 8, do so with such anger that its current is felt at Shaheen Bagh.”

“Your vote to the BJP candidate will make Delhi and the country safe and prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh.” Shah was further quoted as saying by PTI while campaigning for the BJP candidate in Babarpur constituency.

The BJP leader has consistently made Shaheen Bagh, the much talked about anti-CAA protest site in Delhi, a key election issue.

He also accused the Congress and the AAP of inciting riots, spreading violence and provoking people.

He said the Kejriwal government topped all the surveys for lying.

“The Kejriwal government has only made big promises in the past five years, did nothing. He had promised not to take government bungalows, use government vehicles, build 1,000 new schools, install 1.5 million CCTV cameras, provide free Wi-Fi facilities, regulate temporary employees, provide clean drinking water and air. But he didn’t fulfil any of these promises,” the BJP leader said.

Prashant Kishor, who has been credited for formulating the election strategy for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 elections, has been roped in by the AAP for “image makeover” ahead of the polls.

Kishor has openly criticised the BJP government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), even playing an important role in influencing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to not implement both in the state.

Last week, he had challenged Amit Shah to “try and implement” CAA and NRC after the BJP leader asserted that the Government will not go back on its move.