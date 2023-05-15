Migrant worker from Bihar beaten to death in Kerala

A migrant worker from Bihar was allegedly brutally thrashed and killed by a mob at Kizhissery near Kondotty in Kerala’s Malappuram district.

The victim has been identified as Rajesh Manjhi, a 36-year-old native of East Champaran district of Bihar. The migrant worker was lynched by a mob at Kizhissery on Saturday over the allegations of theft.

Kerala Police have arrested eight people in connection with the lynching of Rajesh Manjhi. Police said that Manjhi was lynched by a mob who caught him after he fell from the sunshade of a house near Kondotty.

Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujith Das told media persons on Sunday that it was a clear case of mob lynching. The SP said some of the suspects informed the police on Saturday morning that a body was found lying near a house.

The police initially filed an FIR of unnatural death. Later, it was revealed that the deceased, Manjhi, had been brutally assaulted by some residents, suspecting that he had stolen something from a house nearby.

Providing details of the mob attack on Manjhi, the SP said that when the police arrived at the crime spot they found the victim lying on the wayside in a severely injured state.

Police took Manjhi to a local hospital early in the morning. However, he was declared dead and his body was later transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. The post-mortem examination revealed multiple wounds on the body of the deceased, exposing the mob attack.

“First we registered a case of unnatural death, then we added section IPC 302 (Punishment for murder). The deceased man had reached Malappuram just two days before the incident. He was brutally assaulted which resulted in his death. We have started an investigation into the incident,” Kondotty ASP Vijay Bharat Reddy said on Sunday.