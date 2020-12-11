The Home Ministry has summoned West Bengal police chief and chief secretary on December 14 regarding the law and order situation in the state. The summons comes a day after Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked on Thursday.

The Home Ministry has also sought a report from the Bengal government over the ‘sponsored violence’ after BJP chief’s Nadda’s convoy was attacked with bricks, stones and stick near Kolkata. In this attack some leaders were injured and cars were damaged and the BJP claimed that it was the work of supporters of Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has submitted his report on the law and order situation in the state which was sought by Home Minister Amit Shah hours after the attack.

The incident took place when BJP chief Nadda was on his way to CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee parliamentary constituency Diamond Harbour. The convoy was attacked by a mob of alleged TMC supporters and other BJP leaders who were a part of the convoy, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy were hurt.

Home Minsister Amit Shah tweeted, “Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalised and brought to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying.”

He further added that the government was taking this incident ‘seriously’ and the that the government will have to ‘answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence.’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the BJP and questioned why the BJP, with all the central forces at its disposal, could not protect its party chief during his visit to Bengal.

She also raised doubts that the attack on JP Nadda could have been “orchestrated”.

“If there was a small incident — I don’t know if there was one. But at a tea shop, one of the 50 cars in your convoy may have hit someone, or something was thrown or it was planned. The police will probe. We will not tolerate all your lies. Enough is enough,” Mamata Banerjee said.

“They are importing a new Hindu Dharma. That Hindu Dharma is not our Hindu Dharma. They are passing off a disgusting dharma as Hindu dharma with which neither you nor I have any thing to do. This is how Hitler became Hitler, this is how Ceausescu became Ceausescu. Mussolini became Mussolini. Today, this Narendra Babu sarkar simply plans drama, creates drama and sends video of the drama they have themselves created to the media. And media has no power to question them. they may of their own drama they send to the media,” she added.

“Every day they are coming out for rallies with firearms. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation. They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army, CISF….then why are you so scared?” she said.

“Your leaders are welcome. We are against violence, but why are 50 cars following you around? And bikes and media cars? So who were standing there? Who threw stones? Is it planned? You are so smart, you can use satellite watch everything,” she added.