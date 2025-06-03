MHA, MEA informed about Netanyahu’s objectionable posters put up at Chanakyapuri

The Delhi Police has informed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about posters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, captioned “wanted”, allegedly put up by an embassy staffer of a West European nation in the Chanakyapuri area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light at around 7.30 am on May 29 when personnel from the Chanakyapuri Police Station noticed two such posters on electricity poles near Carmel Convent School on Malcha Marg and the American Embassy School, the official said.

Chanakyapuri houses several embassies and international institutions and hence is under heightened surveillance.

“The beat staff alerted senior officers who issued instructions to remove the posters,” a senior police officer said.

Subsequently, police teams launched an investigation and scanned CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the culprit.

“Upon reviewing the footage, a man in a blue shirt and black trousers was seen arriving on a bicycle at around 5.30 am. He was spotted putting up a poster on an electricity pole. Further analysis led the investigators to trace his movements to a residential flat located on Sardar Patel Marg,” the officer said.

A police team visited the residence and found that the occupant is an employee at the embassy of a West European nation.

“The individual’s details were noted, but no further action was taken on account of diplomatic immunity,” the officer said.

In view of the sensitive nature of the matter and the diplomatic status of the person concerned, the Delhi Police decided to alert the Union ministries. A detailed report was prepared and sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which is expected to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to determine the appropriate course of action, police sources said.

Senior officers of the New Delhi range submitted a report to police headquarters, which was subsequently communicated to the MHA last week,” a source said, adding that a response from the ministry is awaited.