MHA to grant fresh tourist visas to foreigners coming to India

Tourist visas for foreigners, suspended in the wake of Covid-19, are being resumed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from 15 October, after pressure from various stakeholders in the tourism sector and a review of the Covid-19 situation.

The Government had suspended the tourist visas and imposed other restrictions on international travel to arrest the spread of the pandemic.

The foreigners were later allowed to avail of any kind of Indian visa other than a tourist visa for entry and stay in India.

However, the MHA received representations from several State Governments as well as various stakeholders in the tourism sector to resume the tourist visas and permit foreign tourists to come to India.

The MHA consulted all major stakeholders like the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Tourism, and various State Governments where foreign tourists are expected to arrive.

After considering various inputs, the MHA has decided to begin granting fresh Tourist Visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from 15 October. Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft will be able to do so only with effect from 15 November on fresh Tourist Visas.

All due protocols and norms relating to Covid-19 as notified by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare from time to time shall be adhered to by the foreign tourists, carriers bringing them into India, and all other stakeholders at landing stations.

With the latest decision, the restrictions placed on visa and international travel stand further eased, given the present overall Covid-19 situation.