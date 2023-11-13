MHA extends ban on Meitei extremist outfits for 5 years

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday extended the ban on several Meitei extremist organisations under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to curb their secessionist activities through armed struggle.

The MHA declared the outfits as “unlawful association” for inciting people of Manipur to secede from India. These organisations include Peoples’ Liberation Army and its political wing, Revolutionary Peoples’ Front, United National Liberation Front and its armed wing the Manipur Peoples’ Army, Peoples’ Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak and its armed wing, the Red Army, Kangleipak Communist Party and its armed wing also called the Red Army, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup, Coordination Committee and the Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak.

According to a notification issued by the MHA, all factions, wings and front organisations of the Meitei extremist outfits have been banned for a period of five years.

The MHA said these extremist outfits have been involved in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country and employ and engage in armed means to achieve their objectives of attacking and killing the security forces, police personnel and civilians in Manipur.

The MHA notification emphasised that such outfits “indulge in acts of intimidation, extortion and looting of civilian population for collection of funds for their Organisations. Besides, they also establish contacts with sources abroad for influencing public opinion and for securing their assistance by means of arms and training for the purpose of achieving their secessionist objectives and maintaining camps in neighbouring countries for the purpose of sanctuaries, training and clandestine procurement of arms and ammunition.