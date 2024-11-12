MHA approves first-ever all-women battalion of CISF

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the Central Industrial Security Forces’s (CISF) first-ever all-women battalion, the force said on Tuesday.

The all-women battalion of the CISF will not only promote gender equality but will also encourage women to join the Central force’s mission to safeguard the nation’s strategic assets.

The CISF announced the development at the social media platform X with a post, “In a landmark decision, MHA has approved CISF’s 1st ever all-women battalion promoting gender equality. It will encourage aspiring women to join CISF’s mission to safeguard national strategic assets.”

The CISF headquarters has initiated preparations for the early recruitment, training, and selection of the new battalion. The training is said to be designed to create an elite all-women battalion capable of performing diverse roles as commanders in different areas such as VIP security, deployment at airports, and also Delhi Metro Rail duties.

The CISF, an affiliate of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), has been formed with the objective of providing security to government institutions and vital installations. Over time, the force has diversified its roles and has emerged as an important security force well-equipped and modern, while it also has a specialised VIP security vertical that provides round-the-clock security to important persons.