Message of unity, brotherhood of Guru Ravidas still relevant:Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday paid tribute to Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas on the occasion of his birth anniversary.He offered floral tribute to the portrait of Guru Ravidas at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.

While wishing the people of the state on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas ji, he said the message of unity, humanity and brotherhood given by Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas ji Maharaj is still relevant today. He said we should always work by following the path shown by saints and great men.

He said the government has started Sant-Mahapurush Samman and Vichar Prachar-Prasar Yojana in Haryana, under which an initiative has been taken to celebrate the birth anniversaries and centenaries of saints and great men at government level.

In this series, birth anniversaries and centenaries of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji, Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, Sant Kabirdas Jayanti, Lord Valmiki Jayanti, etc., have been celebrated at the state level, he said.

Citing the verses of Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj, Saini said the work of realizing his words was done by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal in the last nine- and- a half years.

During the tenure of Manohar Lal, the benefits of government schemes reached the poorest of the poor. A memorial of Guru Ravidas ji is being built in Kurukshetra, he said.

On this occasion, Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Haryana Revenue and Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel, Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies Rajesh Nagar, Bhiwani MP Dharambir Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra, and other dignitaries also paid floral tributes to Guru Ravidas ji.