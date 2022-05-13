Merchandise Exports scale a new high in April

After a record performance in the last financial year, India’s exports continued robust growth in April 2022 with merchandise exports scaling a new high by crossing $40 billion.

This is an increase of over 30% vis-à-vis April 2021. Petroleum products (127.69%), Electronic goods (71.69%), cereals (60.83%), coffee (59.38%), processed food (38.82%) and leather product (36.68%) exports led the way in achieving the record performance. Services performed extremely well to reach $27.60 billion, which is an increase of 53% over April 2021.

India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April 2022 are estimated to be $67.79 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 38.90 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in April 2022 are estimated to be $75.87 Billion, registering a positive growth of 36.31 per cent over the same period last year

Merchandise exports in April 2022 were $40.19 billion, as compared to $30.75 billion in April 2021, exhibiting a positive growth of 30.70 per cent.

Merchandise imports in April 2022 were $60.30 billion, which is an increase of 30.97 per cent over imports of $46.04 billion in April 2021.

The merchandise trade deficit in April 2022 was estimated at $20.11 billion as against $15.29 billion in April 2021, which is an increase of 31.50 per cent.

Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April 2022 were $28.46 billion, registering a positive growth of 19.89 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of $23.74 billion in April 2021.

Non-petroleum, non-gems and jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports were $35.68 billion in April 2022 with a positive growth of 34.37 per cent over non-petroleum, non-gems and jewellery imports of $26.55 billion in April 2021.

The estimated value of services export for April 2022 is $27.60 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 52.87 per cent vis-a-vis April 2021 ($18.06 billion).

The estimated value of services import for April 2022 is $15.57 billion exhibiting a positive growth of 61.87 per cent vis-à-vis April 2021 ($9.62 Billion)

The services trade balance in April 2022 is estimated at $12.03 Billion, which is an increase of 42.61 per cent over April 2021 ($8.44 billion).