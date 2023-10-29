Mera Hou Chongba: Manipur celebrates festival of oneness

Manipur, known for its rich culture and harmonious co-existence of various ethnic groups, celebrated the festival of ‘Mera Hou Chongba’ at Manipur at the Palace Compound in Imphal at a large scale.

Clad in a white-waist coat and turban, Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended the festival, marking and celebrating the bond of brotherhood, love and unity.

The festival, organised by the Mera Hou Chongba Thoushil Lup, is an age-old festival that marks the oneness of the growth of nationalism in the state.

“It is very nice. I was very happy…I am pleased to celebrate ‘Mera Hou Chongba’ here…” Thangal village chief, Kangpokpi, Gongrosim Thangal said while speaking to ANI.

Dressed in colourful and unique traditional attires, the festival brings people of the hills and valleys together.

‘Mera Hou Chongba’ has been celebrated in Manipur since the time of Nongda Lairen Pakhangba, the God King of Manipur, in the first century AD.