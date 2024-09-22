Membership drive connects every section of society: Tawde at Delhi BJP meet

BJP National General Secretary and Head of Membership Campaign Committee Vinod Tawde said on Sunday that this time, the drive in Delhi should be used in such a way that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is forced to exit, and the first goal of the coming days should be to increase the party’s membership.

He said membership is not just a goal to win elections, but it is necessary to establish a contact with youth, women and other classes because it gives us a chance to know every class and see it closely, even when we meet people around us, we come in contact with many types of people.

The BJP leader who was addressing the party workers at the “Membership Campaign Review Meeting” at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, said meeting people of different religions teaches us a lot. “Not only this, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets different people and talks to them, then we should learn from them and implement the same things,” he added.

Advertisement

Tawde said there is a very small difference between an office bearer and a responsible worker, and added that a responsible worker thinks and contemplates every day how many targets were set and how much of them were achieved, he added.

“We have our own goals for ourselves, how much of it is left, it is important to know that because this is what makes a person move forward,” he added.

Tawde said in the last 10 years, India emerged as a strong nation and Prime Minister Modi has chosen a path of developed India and in that all have to work to connect 50 crore people.

In his address on the occasion, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told the workers present that the membership campaign is an opportunity to take the work done by the party and the central government in Delhi to the public just before the assembly elections.

He said the membership campaign would run actively for about two months and everyone has to make it a medium to connect with the general public. “The more we expand the party membership, the more benefit the party candidates will get in the upcoming assembly and therefore whoever you make a member, do it with a sense of privacy,” he added.

He said on September 25, on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, the party would run a Maha Membership Campaign.

BJP’s National Secretary and Co-incharge of Delhi BJP Dr. Alka Gurjar, National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, Delhi BJP’s Pawan Rana, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, MP Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Vishnu Mittal, Vijender Gupta and several other leaders were present on the occasion.