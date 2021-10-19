Member of Rajya Sabha, Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad visited the LIC of India

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of State, Department of Financial Services, Government of India visited L.I.C. of India, Central Office, Mumbai on 18th October 2021.

Shri. M.R. Kumar, Chairperson, Managing Directors Shri. Siddhartha Mohanty, Ms. Mini Ipe, Shri. B.C. Patnaik welcomed the Minister.

His keynote address focusing on People and how they can be benefitted.

While expressing satisfaction over the Brand Image of LIC, he expressed the desire to see LIC occupying Numero Uno’s position in global insurance Brands.

Subsequently, he visited various departments of the Central Office and interacted with departmental officials, wherein he emphasized the prompt disposal of work. Dated at Mumbai on 18th October 2021.

Dr. Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad is a surgeon and an Indian politician belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is a member of the Rajya Sabha the upper house of the Indian Parliament from Maharashtra. He has remained the Mayor of Aurangabad twice. He is organisational man of BJP, Maharashtra from Aurangabad