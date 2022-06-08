Mela Kheer Bhawani begins amidst tight security in Kashmir

Amidst tight security, Kashmiri Pandits on Wednesday offered prayers and performed rituals at the annual Kheer Bhawani mela that began in the Tullamula village of Ganderbal in Kashmir.

There was a visible drop in footfall of Kashmiri Pandits at the temple because of the recent string of targeted killings by terrorists. The mela is being held after a gap of two years because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Kashmiri Pandits and tourists offered prayers at the temple that is surrounded by majestic Chinar trees.

Offering greetings on the festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted; “Greetings to everyone, especially my Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers on Jyeshtha Ashtami. We pray to Mata Kheer Bhawani for everyone’s well-being and prosperity”.

A small number of 250 pilgrims in a fleet of 14 buses arranged by the administration left for the temple from Jammu under tight security arrangements. Security was beefed up on the entire more than 300 kms road route to the temple for safe passage of the convoy.

More than 3000 Kashmiri Pandits had in 2019 gone from Jammu to offer prayers in the temple on opening of the mela. Besides, a large number of them from various places in the valley, Delhi and other parts of the country participated in the mela.

The annual mela at the revered temple, also known as the Ragnya Devi temple, is among the most significant religious event for the Kashmiri Pandit community.

The temple is thronged by devotees annually on the occasion of Zeshta Ashtami.

After breakout of terrorism in 1990, when majority of the Kashmiri Pandits migrated from the Valley, the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani mela remained a low key affair.

The authorities in Kashmir were monitoring the situation and para-military forces and police have been deployed in strength in and around the Tullamula village. Movement of people in the waterbodies near the temple was also being watched by security agencies.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha while conveying greetings especially to the Kashmiri Pandit community, tweeted; “Let us pray to Mata Kheer Bhawani to guide us in the path of righteousness and blesses our land with peace, happiness and prosperity.”

National Conference leaders, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah also greeted Kashmiri Pandits on the Jyeshtha Ashtami.