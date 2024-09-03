Mekedatu dam across Cauvery to benefit TN most: DK Shivakumar

Even as Tamil Nadu is opposed to a new dam by neighbouring Karnataka across the Cauvery at Mekedatu near the interstate border, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said it would be more advantageous to downstream Tamil Nadu the most.

Karnataka has been pressing for a new dam at Mekedatu in the upper reaches of the Hogenakkal falls, primarily to supply water for Bengaluru. Tamil Nadu, being the lower riparian state, on the other hand is steadfastly opposed to it since it is apprehensive of the neighbour blocking water release.

“The rain gods have favoured both the states and I hope good sense will prevail among the people of Tamil Nadu. Mekedatu is more beneficial to Tamil Nadu than Karnataka,” he told reporters, after visiting a solid-waste treatment plant at Chetpet in the city. He was leading a delegation of more than 15 officials to inspect a Bio-CNG plant.

A strong proponent of the project, his conciliatory statement comes in the wake of stiff opposition from leaders across the political spectrum in Tamil Nadu. Recently, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan had made it clear that Tamil Nadu would never agree to any further dam by Karnataka on the Cauvery. The state had also made its position known to the Centre and is against granting permission for any Terms of Reference study for the project. While Karnataka has three reservoirs across the Cauvery and its tributary, Tamil Nadu has only one – Stanley Reservoir at Mettur.

Very much impressed with the functioning of the Bio-CNG Plant, Shivakumar said “We came here to inspect the solid waste management plant and see how gas is produced. We have come to study the Chennai model.We are very much impressed with the cleaning facility in Chennai. So I want to congratulate the Government and the entire team. They have adopted a different approach which is good learning for all of us.”