Mehbooba slams NC’s silence on restoration of Article 370

Slamming the ruling National Conference (NC), Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday criticized the NC for its inaction on key issues, despite holding a significant number of seats, and asserted that the PDP would take the lead in fighting for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, statehood, and release of political prisoners.

Speaking at the PDP’s general council meeting in Srinagar, Mehbooba expressed concern over the lack of discourse on these matters. “If 50 members of the NC in the Assembly cannot speak about restoration of statehood, special status, or the rights of political prisoners, the PDP will take up the responsibility and fight on behalf of the people,” she said.

Advertisement

She emphasized her party’s role as the voice of the people. “Others may choose silence, but the PDP will continue its fight for justice, peace, and the dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We will always remain steadfast in defending the rights and aspirations of our people,” she said.

Advertisement

She stressed for an end to hate crimes and said the PDP stands against every form of disempowerment meted out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba reiterated the PDP’s unwavering commitment to addressing these challenges through democratic and constitutional means.

Highlighting the plight of political prisoners, many of whom have been detained since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, she said, “These people represent the voice of masses, silenced for standing up for their rights. Their release is crucial to building trust and fostering peace.”

Besides highlighting the constitutional rights of people, she also criticized the lack of political will among other parties to address the region’s unique challenges.

She stated that the PDP will continue to fight for the restoration of Article 370, which guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and for the reinstatement of full statehood to the region.

She also touched upon the issues faced by the people, including unemployment, environmental degradation and drug crisis. She called for a comprehensive approach to governance that prioritizes the needs and rights of the people over political expediency.Hitting out at NC, Mehbooba said “While others may hesitate, we will not stop fighting for the dignity, rights and aspirations of the people”.