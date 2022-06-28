Mehbooba sees irony in the arrest of Zubair on a day India joined G7

PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday, termed it ‘ironic’ that Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s arrest coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the G7 meet regarding the protection of freedom of expression.

“Ironic that the day India joins G7 to protect free speech, and effective fact-checker like @zoo_bear is arrested on frivolous charges. Criminalising the truth was initiated right after the illegal abrogation of Article 370 in J&K & the same model is now being enforced all over India,” she tweeted.

Zubair was arrested by a special cell of the Delhi Police on charges of provocative posts.

Later, talking to media persons at her Srinagar residence, Mehbooba said that the procedure followed by the Central Government in Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 is now being “used” against opponents and journalists all over the country.

It was “unfortunate to say” that India, which was known for its democratic values in the world, was now being “steered by the BJP government towards a system like China”.