Mehbooba Mufti slams OIC, Pakistan, and India over silence on US airstrikes on Iran

Condemning the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its muted response to the US airstrikes on Iran, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday criticised Pakistan, saying the country that had rushed to recommend Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize now finds itself with egg on its face after he attacked Iran.

Reacting to the US airstrikes, Mehbooba wrote on X: “The OIC, as expected, has once again limited its response to mere lip service in the wake of the attack on Iran.”

She added, “Meanwhile, the country that rushed to recommend Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize now finds itself with egg on its face after he attacked Iran.”

“By launching this attack on Iran, Trump has dangerously escalated tensions, plunging the region into a new wave of violence and bringing the world closer to the brink of a global conflict,” she wrote.

Mehbooba also criticised India for maintaining silence on the issue and remarked, “Regrettably, India — long seen as a nation with a historic and principled role in international affairs — is not only remaining silent but appears to be aligning itself with the aggressor.”

