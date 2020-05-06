The detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has been reportedly extended for three months.

Mehbooba Mufti was detained at the time of abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Booked under the stringent PSA, the former Chief Minister was initially kept at the Hari Niwas guesthouse in Srinagar and later shifted to a Tourism Department hut in the Chashma Shahi area. From there, she was shifted to a government quarter in the transport yard lane in Srinagar. She was shifted to her Gupkar Road official residence on April 7.

Besides Mehbooba Mufti, two other former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah were also detained under the PSA but later released.

Nearly after eight months in detention post the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was released on March 24. The Jammu and Kashmir government revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) of Abdullah and ended his detention.

Omar’s father and National conference chief Farooq Abdullah was released from detention on March 13. Senior Abdullah was kept at his residence in Gupkar Road in Srinagar, which was turned into a sub-jail.

Farooq Abdullah was detained under the draconian Public Safety Act since September 15, last year, which was extended for three more months on December 13, which was revoked.

Other mainstream leaders including Shah Faesal, Naeem Akhtar and Ali Mohammad Sagar continue to remain under detention with PSA slapped on them.