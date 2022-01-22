Mehbooba dubs Amit Shah’s normalcy remark ‘self contradictory’

Former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday hit back describing as ‘self-contradictory’ the remark of Home Minister Amit Shah that statehood will be restored once the situation becomes normal in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba was sharply reacting to the remark that Shah made while launching the District Good Governance Index wherein he said that statehood will be restored to J&K as soon as the situation becomes normal.

In a tweet, Mehbooba said; “After quite literally terrorising people of J&K into silence to create a false normalcy narrative, GOIs admission that situation still isn’t normal is self-contradictory. Also proves that silence shouldn’t be misconstrued as normalcy”.

Another Kashmiri leader and chief of the Peoples Conference, Sajad Lone in a series of tweets questioned who will define normalcy.

“But who will define normalcy. And in a federal structure— can we really use normalcy as an excuse to assume power.

Irrespective of the definition of normalcy possibly coined by the union govt – every single stateless day is an affront to federalism and to the people of J & K”.

“Central rule in any place is a kick in the teeth for federalism. And self-styled pat on the back— ohh doing so well — this is all so nauseating”.

“And to the people of India who are mute bystanders. Inshallah u too will one day taste statelessness and helplessness.

Non-popular governments mean a humiliating existence for the inhabitants of that particular place. We don’t wish it for even our worst enemies”, tweeted Lone.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, reacting to launch of good governance index by Shah, tweeted; “One of the principle fundamentals of good governance is participation and representation, a right which continues to be denied to the people of J&K. Releasing such indexes is intended to help the government in optics wise.

However, the ground reality of dilapidated roads, erratic power supply, inaccessibility of portable water combined with huge unemployment, social unrest is reflecting contrasting picture”.