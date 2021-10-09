Mehbooba claims she has been put under house arrest

PDP leader and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday claimed that she has been put under house arrest and prevented from visiting the family of a civilian allegedly shot dead during retaliation by CRPF in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

In her tweet, Mehbooba shared a video of a group of women mourning the death of a driver who was killed when paramilitary forces tried to stop a suspected vehicle and opened fire when the driver tried to flee on the night of 7 October. According to the police, the CRPF jawan had signaled the driver of an SUV to stop but he did not respond. The CRPF jawan then opened fire, wounding a person who later succumbed to injuries.

“Under house arrest for the umpteenth time today. Wanted to visit the family of the innocent civilian shot dead by CRPF. GOI wants us to selectively condemn killings. They are outraged only in cases where hate politics can be lapped up to polarise people”, Mehbooba tweeted.

Accusing the BJP government of politicising events for upcoming elections, Mehbooba further tweeted; “The situation in J&K has gone from bad to worse. My fears are compounded by the fact that instead of course correction, GOI will continue its muscular policy to reap political dividends in elections. Case in point being the upcoming UP polls”.

It is worth mentioning that the police have already clarified that a suspected vehicle without number was signaled to stop at a checkpoint established at the Monghal Bridge by the 40 Battalion of CRPF.

Instead of stopping, the driver speeded the vehicle towards the CRPF jawans who then challenged him. Troops fired upon in self-defence in which one person died. But the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot.