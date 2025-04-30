Meghwal accuses Akhilesh of insulting B R Ambedkar

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav over a poster comparing him with Babasaheb Ambedkar, saying this is an “insult” to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister while showing the poster, said, “Akhilesh Yadav is showing half his face with Babasaheb Ambedkar in a poster. This is an insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

Advertisement

Meghwal also accused Yadav of trying to woo the Dalit voters by showing his face with Ambedkar in the poster.

Advertisement

Attacking the SP chief, he said, “If he wants to garner votes of the Dalit community by showing this, then Akhilesh ji is living in a delusion.”

“Akhilesh ji and his family members have been advocates of OBC reservation. But, if anyone who strongly opposed OBC reservation, it was (former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi). But, today Akhilesh Yadav is sitting in the lap of the same Congress and calls himself Babasaheb. This is an insult to Babasaheb,” Meghwal said.

The Minister further said, “Babasaheb was defeated in the 1952 elections because of the Congress. Now, Akhilesh ji is with the Congress. So how can the Dalit community be with him ?.”

Notably, the ruling BJP on Wednesday held a statewide protest in Uttar Pradesh against the SP chief for allegedly insulting Ambedkar.