Meghalaya to get Rs 1,056.82 crore boost under PMGSY-III

In a major effort to enhance rural infrastructure in the northeast, the Ministry of Rural Development on Thursday sanctioned 88 roads spanning 782.155 kilometers, along with 55 bridges, in Meghalaya under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III.

The project comes with an estimated investment of Rs 1,056.82 crore, aimed at improving rural connectivity and fostering economic growth across the region.

This recent approval follows the earlier sanctioning of 55 roads, covering 443.26 kilometers, at a cost of Rs 412.34 crore. Together, these initiatives are designed to make essential services such as healthcare, education, and markets more accessible to rural communities.

The enhanced road and bridge infrastructure will help bridge the gap between remote villages and urban centers, spurring trade, commerce, and employment opportunities. This aligns with the central government’s broader vision of a developed and prosperous northeast as part of its Viksit Bharat mission.

These infrastructure projects are expected to have a transformative impact on Meghalaya, driving sustainable growth and reaffirming the government’s commitment to the inclusive development of the North-Eastern region.