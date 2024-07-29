Meghalaya SSA Non-Teaching Staff Association begins indefinite sit-in protest over unfulfilled salary hike promises

The All Meghalaya SSA Non-Teaching Staffs Association (AMSSANTSA) commenced an indefinite sit-in protest on Monday, urging the Meghalaya Government to fulfill its long-standing promise of salary increments.

The decision for the protest was taken during a meeting held at Malki Ground on July 25.

The Association’s grievances stem from the government’s failure to increase the salaries of SSA non-teaching employees, a commitment that has been pending since 2016.

“We have unanimously decided to stage an indefinite sit-in demonstration from Monday (July 29) until the government honors its promise to enhance our salaries,” declared the Association.

The SSA non-teaching staff includes individuals employed at various levels—cluster, block, district, and state—under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and the State Education Mission Authority of Meghalaya.

These employees play a crucial role in the administrative and operational support of the education mission.

The association revealed that the state government had previously informed them that the proposal to enhance their salaries had been forwarded to the finance department.

However, despite these assurances, no action has been taken to date. They accused the education minister of making false promises during sessions of the state assembly.

“Our indefinite sit-in demonstration is not an act of protest against the state government but a stand for our rights,” stated the Association.

“We are prepared to fight for our rights and will continue our demonstration until our demands are met.”