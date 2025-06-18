Meghalaya police visit home of Sonam Raghuvanshi amid ongoing probe

A team of the Meghalaya Police reached the house of Sonam Raghuvanshi in Indore on Wednesday, and questioned Sonam’s family, including her mother and brother Govind.

Sonam, along with five men, is currently lodged in a jail at Shillong in Meghalaya on charges of allegedly conspiring and killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi on 23 May during the couple’s honeymoon trip there.

The Meghalaya Police officials also inspected the flat in the city’s Dewas Naka area, where Sonam reportedly stayed secretly for some days after she allegedly returned to Indore after Raja’s murder.

Sources said the police did not find anything significant from the flat, as it was almost completely vacant, with only a few utensils inside.

The police also went to the house of late Raja and met his family. They spoke with Raja’s mother Uma, and his brothers Sachin and Vipin Raghuvanshi. The Meghalaya police did not bring any of the six accused with them to Indore.

Sources said that the Meghalaya cops are also separately trying to identify those persons, who had launched a ‘boycott Meghalaya’ type of campaign on social media after Raja’s murder. The cops are likely to book such people on charges of spreading lies through fake news and false propaganda.