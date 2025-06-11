Meghalaya Police to seek 10-day custody of Sonam Raghuvanshi in husband’s murder case

The East Khasi Hills police will seek a 10-day custody of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the sensational murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, whose body was recovered in a decomposed state from a forested area near Sohra (Cherrapunji) last month.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told reporters on Wednesday that Sonam’s formal interrogation will begin only after she is produced before the court. He also dismissed media reports suggesting that the accused had confessed to the crime after being brought to Shillong.

“She will be interrogated after court proceedings are complete. The reports of a confession are speculative. Our focus is to establish the chain of events through proper evidence,” Syiem said.

Police suspect that the murder was premeditated and may have involved more individuals. A team of investigators is looking into digital and call records, and the accused will be taken to Sohra for crime scene reconstruction once preliminary questioning in Shillong is completed.

“We have reason to believe that Sonam played a key role,” the SP said, “but in such a serious case, we must back our claims with hard evidence before drawing conclusions.”

Raja Raghuvanshi, a groom from Indore, had arrived in Meghalaya with Sonam under the pretext of a trip. He went missing shortly after, and days later, his body was found dumped in a remote location near Sohra.

The case sparked widespread attention due to its disturbing nature and the mystery surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Sonam was arrested from Indore and brought to Shillong on a transit remand. Four other suspects allegedly linked to the case have also been detained and are under investigation.