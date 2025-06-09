Meghalaya Murder: ‘Sonam should be hanged if involved in murder,’ says dead husband’s mother

Uma Raghuvanshi, the mother of Indore man Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly murdered by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, said on Monday that her daughter-in-law must be hanged if she is found involved in the murder of her son.

Speaking to media persons in Indore, Uma said, “If Sonam is involved, she should be hanged. I want the three men arrested by the police to be interrogated.”

She also denied having any knowledge about Raj Kushwaha, one of the accused arrested by the police, and with whom Sonam was allegedly talking on the phone.

“I did not know about Raj Kushwaha, Sonam’s parents may know about him. Our children never hide anything from their parents and can never do wrong to anyone,” the grieving mother said.

She said that it was Sonam who booked the tickets, as her son didn’t know much about the region.

“Sonam booked the tickets for the trip, and she may have extended the trip to Shillong, as my son did not know about the region. Her (Sonam’s) mother told that they visited (Shillong) last year,” she told the media.

Uma said that Sonam’s behaviour was good and that she would hug her often. She also revealed that Sonam asked her son to wear a chain.

“I asked Raja why he wears the chain, he said Sonam asked him so. I sensed danger. There might be some planning. Her behaviour was good; I cannot believe how she did something like this,” she added.

The couple, who had just gotten married last month, were reported missing on May 24 after their rented scooter was discovered abandoned along the Shillong–Sohra road. The case took a sinister turn when Raja’s body was found in a gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls, a popular trekking destination near Cherrapunjee on June 2.

The Meghalaya police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. Earlier today, the SIT arrested three assailants and claimed they were hired by Raja’s wife, Sonam Raguvanshi. Later, Sonam also surrendered before Uttar Pradesh police in Ghazipur and was arrested subsequently.

Meanwhile, Sonam’s father, Devi Singh, claimed his daughter is innocent and demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. He also accused the Meghalaya police and the state government of “lying” from the beginning.

“My daughter reached Ghazipur on her own. She was not arrested in Meghalaya. We were thinking of meeting Madhya Pradesh CM and then Union HM Amit Shah to request a CBI inquiry. Meghalaya Police is making up stories. Let the CBI inquiry begin, all officers at the police station (in Meghalaya) will be behind bars,” he said.