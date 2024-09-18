Meghalaya minister warns against proposed cow protection march

Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has strongly criticised the proposed Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra scheduled to be held on October 2 in Shillong to elevate the cow to the status of “mother of the nation” and push for a nationwide ban on cow slaughter.

The minister warned that such actions could disrupt Meghalaya’s peaceful atmosphere and its diverse cultural fabric.

As the movement, led by certain Hindu groups, plans a countrywide stir from September 22 to October 26, Lyngdoh firmly opposed the interfering with people’s food choices, emphasising that Meghalaya’s traditions must be respected.

She pointed out that the state’s cultural and ethnic diversity makes it particularly important to avoid actions that could incite division.

Her stance reflects growing unease in the region with local sentiments about food and cultural practices, particularly concerning meat consumption, differing from the national agenda promoted by cow protection movements.

Lyngdoh reassured citizens that the government would take necessary measures to maintain communal harmony, urging outsiders to honour local customs as they would expect their own traditions to be respected.

Earlier, the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) had also voiced its opposition to the move, calling for stalling the event, warning that it could disturb the state’s delicate communal balance.

In a broader context, the Gau Pratishtha Andolan movement advocates declaring the cow as “Rashtra Mata” and protecting it under the Indian Constitution, aiming to ban cow slaughter nationwide.

However, in states like Meghalaya, where beef is an integral part of local diet, such initiatives meet with stiff opposition.