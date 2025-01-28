Meghalaya Mahila Congress stands firm on safeguarding Khasi matrilineal identity

In an assertion of cultural values, the Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress (MPCC) has reiterated its stance against individuals adopting their father’s surname, stating that those who do so should not be recognised as Khasi.

The party’s president, Joplyn S. Shylla, said this in a press statement, emphasising the party’s commitment to preserving the region’s matrilineal customs.

“We believe that those who opt for their father’s surname should not be recognised as Khasis,” said Shylla, underscoring the significance of the traditional practice of maternal surname inheritance, which is deeply ingrained in the Khasi and Jaintia communities of Meghalaya.

This position has drawn attention to the broader debate surrounding the preservation of matrilineal societies and their cultural legacies.

The Khasi and Jaintia tribes have long followed a system where children inherit their mother’s surname, a custom that is not merely a formality but the very foundation of the tribe’s identity.

The practice allows for the mother to play a central role in familial and societal structures, often serving as the head of the household and holding significant land rights.

Shylla added , “This tradition is more than just a cultural practice; it is integral to the identity of the Khasi and Jaintia tribes. It must be safeguarded to preserve the essence of our customs and heritage.”

In Meghalaya, this system stands as a testament to the autonomy of women, with women not only passing on their lineage but also holding a significant place in governance, property ownership, and decision-making.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has been urged to take proactive steps to reinforce and uphold this custom, ensuring that future generations remain connected to their ancestral values.

While Meghalaya stands out for its matrilineal customs, it is not the only region in India where such traditions exist. Kerala, particularly among the Nair community, also followed matrilineality for centuries. The practice in Kerala, though slightly different, shared similar characteristics—women controlled property, and lineage was passed through the female line.

However, with changing social and legal frameworks, Kerala’s matrilineal system gradually declined over the 20th century, with many of the matrilineal customs becoming less prominent in modern society.

Meghalaya’s situation remains unique in India, as the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo tribes still adhere to these ancient traditions.