Meghalaya BJP MLA urges Assam CM to ease cattle transport amid beef ban

Senior BJP leader and South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai has appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure the uninterrupted transportation of bovine animals to Meghalaya.

This appeal comes in the wake of Assam’s recent directive banning beef consumption in public places, a move that has sparked concerns about its impact on Meghalaya’s cattle trade and food supply.

Shullai highlighted that the beef ban in public spaces has significantly disrupted Meghalaya’s bovine trade, particularly as the state heavily depends on Assam’s road network for the transportation of essential goods, including cattle.

The disruption is particularly concerning during the festive season, a time when demand for beef surges among Meghalaya’s indigenous communities.

He stressed that Meghalaya’s diverse food culture includes beef as a staple for many indigenous groups and clarified that his appeal was not intended to offend religious sentiments but to safeguard the cultural and economic interests of the people.

According to Shullai, the opposition parties in Meghalaya have misinterpreted the beef ban in public spaces as part of a larger agenda to impose a nationwide prohibition on beef consumption.

He reiterated that BJP’s central leadership has consistently maintained that food habits fall under the purview of state governments, emphasizing that there is no hidden agenda to regulate dietary practices at a national level.

Shullai urged the Assam Chief Minister to facilitate smooth transportation of cattle for Meghalaya traders who possess valid documents, thereby ensuring minimal disruption to the state’s economy and cultural practices.

The issue of cattle transport and beef consumption has long been contentious in Northeast India. While beef is a dietary staple for many communities in Meghalaya, Assam’s regulations surrounding cattle slaughter and transportation have often created logistical and political challenges for the neighboring state.

The recent directive banning public beef consumption in Assam has intensified debates around dietary freedoms, cultural rights, and economic interdependence. Opposition parties in Meghalaya have criticized the move, viewing it as an encroachment on indigenous practices.