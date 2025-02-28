Meghalaya aims for USD 10 billion economy by 2028: Governor

Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar on Friday said the state government is committed to transforming Meghalaya into a USD 10 billion economy by 2028.

Outlining the state’s economic trajectory, he emphasized the need for unity and collaborative governance.

“As we continue our ambitious journey to transform Meghalaya into a $10 billion economy by 2028, we recognize this moment as an opportunity to reaffirm our collective commitment to the development of our great state,” he said, calling for legislators to work together.

“Today, we reiterate our constitutional duty to work towards a brighter future for the people of Meghalaya. Let us unite in our pursuit of progress, driven by our shared vision for a prosperous and thriving Meghalaya.”

Meghalaya’s economic framework blends traditional knowledge with modern innovation, focusing on scalable development. Key initiatives such as ‘CM Connect’ and ‘Hello Meghalaya’ were cited as examples of leveraging technology to enhance governance while promoting the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The Governor highlighted significant progress in infrastructure, particularly in road connectivity, power supply, and water availability.

Tourism remains a focal point, with the state witnessing increased investments aimed at promoting Meghalaya as a prime destination. Agriculture and allied sectors also received attention, with policies designed to enhance rural livelihoods and food security.

Healthcare, education, social security, and employment generation were among the other areas where the government has initiated reforms to ensure holistic development.

Vijayashankar expressed confidence in the positive trajectory, citing targeted investments and policy interventions aimed at improving the quality of life for Meghalaya’s citizens.

Touching upon the state’s law and order situation, the Governor noted that Meghalaya remained peaceful in the past year. The successful conduct of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2025 District Council elections was a testament to the state’s stability and efficient administrative functioning.