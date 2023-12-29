Mega events in 2024 to elevate India as global economic powerhouse: Piyush Goyal

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is promoting India as a global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination to showcase India’s MSME sector, traditional handicrafts, artisanal offerings, weavers and manufacturing prowess, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He said an array of game-changing initiatives are being undertaken to emphasize India’s global footprint and bolster its economic engagement with the world.

Goyal emphasized the scale, size, and ambition of these exhibitions, underscoring India’s monumental revolution in its global engagement. He also highlighted the intent to foster greater business and market engagement worldwide, marking a significant shift in India’s global outreach strategy.

A series of mega events are slated in the coming months to elevate India’s position as a global economic powerhouse.

The planned line-up of mega events commences with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav’ scheduled from January 3 to 10, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

This event aims to exhibit a rich array of offerings, including products from artisans, weavers, khadi, tribal crafts, MSMEs, and cottage industries, offering a direct interface between producers and consumers.

The ‘Indus Food’ exhibition will be held at India Exposition Mart, Greater Noida, from 8th to 10th January 2024. This exhibition will feature over 1100 exhibitors from nearly 120 countries and is expected to attract 2500 overseas buyers. The exhibition focuses on promoting value-added agricultural products, thereby aiming to enhance farmers’ income and generate more employment in the food processing sector.

‘Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024’ will take center stage from 1st to 3rd February 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Covering a sprawling 10 lakh square feet, this extensive mobility exposition will feature stakeholders across the automobile and mobility sector, showcasing their strengths and innovations. The expo will highlight areas like next-gen eco-friendly products, construction equipment, and various innovative mobility solutions.

Minister further told the ‘Bharat Tex’ is scheduled from 26th to 29th February 2024 at both Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, New Delhi spanning nearly 20 lakh square feet. This colossal exhibition will be amongst the largest textile events in the world, featuring the end-to-end textile value chain – from farm to fashion. With 3500+ exhibitors, 3000+ overseas buyers, and participation from over 40 countries, Bharat Tex aims to showcase India’s textile prowess and innovation to a global audience.