Meeting with Muslims: Bhagwat calls it selfless communication

On his meeting with Muslim religious leaders and intellectuals, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat said that when they communicate selflessly despite being powerful everyone would listen. This is the law of the world.

He said that when people talk about weakness, people will consider it a compulsion, but when they talk about friendship with strength, people will say that yes they do not have black in their mind. This process of dialogue should grow and grow as it is the need of the day. Fighting with each other is not good. This is not a contract of anyone, everyone has to fulfill their responsibility.

Addressing the lecture series-2020 organised by Sankalp Foundation and the Former Civil Services Officers Forum at Dr. Ambedkar International Center, he said, “The British made distinctions between castes and sects under a well-planned conspiracy. Its result came out in the form of Pakistan, but in the earlier united India, no one is happy except today’s India. The process of joining them again in a garland will have to be repeated.”

Mohan Bhagwat said although he fears that his identity will be erased, our tradition does not erase any identity. Rather, it magnifies it and accepts it with recognition. Therefore it is necessary to be afraid.

He said the talk of unity with the idea that vote bank, selfishness or crisis is meaningless. Unity is there which is on the strength of intimacy and it is also necessary to be strong to protect it. Otherwise, Gandhiji had also said these things, but behind him was a confused society, which was scattered.

There was no strength in it. So, all his efforts were not successful but got the opposite result. If he were today, then with very little effort, he would have stood as India wanted, because, on the basis of the awakening of those who consider India as their own and the strength of their interaction, it will be understandable, he added.