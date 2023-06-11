Meet Sharmistha Dubey Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Classmate

Sharmistha Dubey is a well known business administrator from India who made her mark in the US. Well known as Shar Dubey, she was the CEO of the online dating App Match Group as its chief product officer which possesses apps like Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid.

Reinventing the industry with her ideas she is credited with navigating the alliance through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dubey is from Jamshedpur and studied at Loyola School and then graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. At that time she was the only woman in the entire class and Google CEO Sundar Pichai was her classmate.

In her hometown, Jamshedpur Sharmistha worked for a steel company. After saving some money, for further education, she went to the US and earn an MS degree. She commenced her career as an engineer in 1998 with Texas Instruments. She joined Match.com in 2006. Working as her best in Match Group, she reinvented the online dating game and also came up with the ‘Likes You’ feature for Tinder in 2017. Making Tinder’s popularity reach at the top she added paid membership features which made Tinder a billion-dollar firm and the most promising app in the industry. This move made Tinder the world’s top-earning non-gaming mobile app and changed the online dating industry forever.

In 2017 she was named COO of Tinder. She was appointed CEO in March 2020 and helmed the $40 billion (over Rs 3 lakh crore) group during the pandemic era before stepping down in May 2022. She remains on the board of directors of the group.