MedTech sector expected to reach $30 billion by 2030: Nadda

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday said the MedTech sector is rapidly growing and it is expected to reach USD 30 billion by 2030.

Speaking at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) Healthcare Summit 2025, Nadda underlined the significance of technology integration into healthcare delivery and efforts being made by the government in this direction.

“The MedTech sector is rapidly growing. It is expected to reach USD 30 billion by 2030. With the expansion of digital health infrastructure, like Ayushman Bharat Health Account IDs, telemedicine, and AI integration, we are enhancing healthcare access, fostering a compassionate and quality workforce, and making strides towards self-reliance and affordability in medical solutions for all,” he said.

The Minister said: “As we aim for Viksit Bharat 2047, let us foster innovation and collaboration across sectors, be it management, medicine, engineering, or social sciences, ensuring a people-centric approach in delivering quality healthcare to every citizen.”

He exhorted the industry and academia to contribute to policy interventions with their research.

“Research work of the industry and academia is meant to be implemented in policy and we as policymakers are ready to do it. You suggest to us the roadmap for policy interventions, innovations, joint collaborations, and we will support you in every way to build that road,” Nadda said.

He said tIndia’s remarkable healthcare evolution over the past decade is marked by significant achievements such as expanding medical infrastructure, including significant growth in the number of AIIMS and medical colleges

Later, he also interacted with the students of IIMA and motivated them to think big and work towards building futuristic healthcare for billions.