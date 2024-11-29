MEA terms Rahul’s remarks on Modi unfortunate

The government on Friday termed ”unfortunate” the recent remarks of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is beginning to show signs of memory loss like US President Joe Biden.

”India shared a multifaceted partnership with the US, built over years of perseverance, mutual respect and commitment by both sides. We see such remarks as unfortunate and they are not in keeping with warm and friendly ties with the US and do not represent the position of the Government of India,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press briefing.

Mr Gandhi, speaking at a rally in Amravati during Maharashtra Assembly elections, had mocked the PM, saying, “My sister was telling me that she heard Modi ji’s speech. And in that speech, whatever we say, Modi ji is saying the same thing these days. I don’t know, maybe he has lost his memory.”

He said, “The President of America also used to forget; he had to be reminded from behind. The President of Ukraine came, and the President of America said that Russian President Putin has come. He has lost his memory, similarly, our Prime Minister is losing his memory.”