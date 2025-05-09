MEA: Pakistan’s claims of Indian strike on Nankana Sahib ‘preposterous and outrageous’; Kartarpur Corridor temporarily suspended due to security concerns

In the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor, the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor services have been temporarily suspended until further notice. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri shared this information during a Ministry of External Affairs briefing here on Friday.

The Kartarpur Corridor, a 4.7-kilometre-long, visa-free passage linking the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan—the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism—became operational in 2019. The corridor connects the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

“In light of the current security situation, the services of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor have been suspended until further directions,” Misri said.

Refuting Pakistan’s claims about India targeting Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in a drone strike, Misri termed them “preposterous and outrageous.”

“Instead of owning up to its actions, Pakistan made the preposterous and outrageous claims that it is the Indian armed forces that are targeting its own cities like Amritsar and trying to blame Pakistan. They are well-versed in such actions as their history would show,” he said.

“Pakistan spread disinformation claiming that India targeted the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara with a drone attack, which is yet another blatant lie… Pakistan is desperately attempting to give the situation a communal angle to incite discord,” Misri further added.