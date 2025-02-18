MCD working in mission mode to make Delhi garbage-free: Mayor

Mayor Mahesh Kumar said on Tuesday that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is working in mission mode to make the national capital garbage-free.

The mayor said this after visiting Ward No. 243 in the Mustafabad area of Shahdara North Zone to review the sanitation system and address the concerns of the locals.

During the inspection, the Mayor, who was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Vinod Atari, emphasised the need for a cleaner environment and issued directives to improve sanitation.

At a MCD school in Man Singh Nagar, he noticed a shortage of teachers and overcrowded classrooms with a large number of students studying in just 16 rooms.

Acknowledging the strain on resources, the Mayor directed that a new school be constructed on available MCD land in the area. He also instructed officials to immediately repair the school’s water cooler, stressing that children’s basic needs must be met without delay.

Kumar listened to the grievances of the residents and assured them of swift resolutions.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to cleanliness, the Mayor said, “MCD is working in mission mode to make Delhi a garbage-free city. This is our top priority, and we are making continuous efforts to achieve this goal.”