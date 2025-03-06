Mayor calls for action against illegal spa centers, unauthorised hotels, unlicensed restaurants

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar on Thursday directed the Municipal Health Officer and all Deputy Health Officers to take strict action against illegally operating spa centres, unauthorised hotels, and unlicensed restaurants in the city.

“The Mayor, who held a meeting with the Municipal Health Officer and the Deputy Health Officers from all 12 zones to discuss various issues related to the Municipal Corporation’s Public Health Department, pointed out that unauthorised spa centres, unauthorised hotels, and unauthorised restaurants create various difficulties and inconveniences for local residents,” the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

“The Public Health Department must take strict action against illegal spa centres, unauthorised restaurants, and illegally operating hotels across the city,” the Mayor said.

The Mayor also highlighted that unauthorised restaurants operate without proper approvals and licensing fees leading to revenue losses for the corporation, the MCD said in the statement.

He instructed the Public Health Department officials present at the meeting to develop an action plan and implement strict measures against such unauthorised establishments.

He reiterated that the Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD government is committed to providing better services to the citizens of Delhi.

The Mayor said the primary objective of the municipal government is to enhance revenue and make the corporation self-sufficient to ensure that there are no obstacles in delivering welfare initiatives for the residents of Delhi.

He emphasised the need for the Public Health Department to take steps to increase the revenue of the MCD.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhardwaj, Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, Municipal Health Officer Dr. Lallan Ram Verma and all zonal deputy health officers.