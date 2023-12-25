MCD acted against 111 illegal constructions in south zone this month

In its crackdown on illegal construction, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) got 111 illegal structures demolished and sealed in the south zone from December 1 to December 24, the civic body said.

A team of the municipal corporation is closely monitoring illegal constructions.

“It has come to the notice of the MCD that some unscrupulous builders are carrying out illegal construction without taking permission from a competent authority. Some builders trap the public by luring them with big flats. By the time the innocent public comes to know that the said construction is illegal it is too late,” the civic body said on Sunday.

The MCD made an appeal to the people of Delhi not to fall into the trap of the unscrupulous builders lured by the desire to own cheap houses and plots.

The MCD took action against unauthorised constructions at places like Dera Mandi, Aya Nagar, Bhati, Chhatarpur, Mehrauli, Neb Sarai, Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, Greater Kailash Part 1 and 2, Mandi, Bhati, etc.

During the campaign against illegal contructions, illegal plotting on agricultural land was demolished. A corporation team demolished the boundary wall being done in the initial phase for plotting at eight places.

The corporation has also initiated prosecution of the builders found indulging in illegal construction.

The MCD, along with the DDA, with the help of local police demolished the illegal plotting on agricultural land in Swaroop Nagar ward of Civil Lines zone, the civic body said.