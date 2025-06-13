MBBS student from Ayodhya seriously injured in Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

A medical student from Ayodhya was among the injured in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad yesterday.

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, killing 265 people.

The aircraft, bound for London, crashed into the residential quarters of doctors from BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar area and burst into flames.



Akshat Jaiswal, an MBBS first-year student at BJ Medical College, has suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

At the time of the accident, he was having lunch with other students in the mess of the medical college when the Air India aircraft crashed into that building. Akshat has suffered serious injuries in his arms, legs, and head.

Akshat hails from Bikhapur in the Devkali area of Ayodhya city. After the accident, his father Rajesh Jaiswal and other family members left for Ahmedabad.

According to a senior official, four MBBS students and a doctor’s wife were among those killed when the Air India flight crashed into a building.

