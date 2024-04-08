Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand slams BJP, SP and Congress for their anti-people policies

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati’s nephew and heir apparent Akash Anand fiercely targeted the BJP, SP, and Congress for their anti-people stand here on Monday.

In a couple of election meetings, Akash, who is also the BSP’s national coordinator, said, “In Uttar Pradesh, there is a leader who is identified by a red cap. He once road a cycle to power, donned the cap for some time, and later made others wear it. Those Muslims who voted for them unilaterally could not even stand up for their rights.”

Without taking the name of Rahul Gandhi, he said that the Congress leader would traverse from one corner of the country to another in the name of uniting India but failed to do anything substantial.

Advertisement

Targeting electoral bonds, he said, “In six years, 25 parties have taken over Rs 16,000 crore from wealthy people. The BSP does not figure in this list.”

Akash Anand further said: “The opposition parties are trying to confuse people. They say that the elephant has not been able to move forward for the last few years because it is burdened with the books. This is an utter lie. Till date, the BSP has not taken even a single penny from any capitalist or company. Some say that the BSP puts the burden on its workers, but it is far from the truth. People from other parties will come to you to seek votes. You must ask them for their report card in the last 10 years.”

Akash Anand said that the BSP will contest elections across the country on the strength of its workers and not on the support of ‘dhanna seth’ (wealthy people). BSP workers consider the Constitution as their guiding principle and duty.

Akash said that the BSP never releases its manifesto. Instead, it always enters the electoral arena on the basis of its track record of work done during its tenure.

“In the last 10 years, the opposition parties in power failed to address crucial issues like education, security, and employment. Students in government schools struggle to comprehend even simple English words, and half of them are poor in even basic mathematical skills. One in three graduates faces unemployment. Instances of paper leaks in government job examinations further highlight the erosion within our system, akin to termite damage. How can one stand on his or her feet without proper education?” he questioned.

Lambasting the BJP, the BSP national coordinator said, “The BJP had promised that it will provide two crore jobs every year. Now there is no talk of jobs, security, or employment. Now they are talking about temples, mosques, and religion. Religion has not filled anyone’s stomach and will not be able to fill it in the future either. A sum of Rs 2 lakh crore is being spent on distributing free ration. They give you a ration worth Rs 12,000 in a year but do not provide you a job. If you get a proper job, there would be no need for a free ration. The black money has not been returned yet. Demonetisation has broken the back of the poor,” he asserted.

Appealing to voters to support BSP candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Akash asked them to defeat both the NDA and INDI alliance to bail out the country from the clutches of debt and unemployment.

Akash Anand said that the Congress claims that it will provide reservation but does not know that the BSP had already provided ensured reservation for the oppressed sections of the society. There is no need for the Congress to do so.

He said now is the time to assert that the elephant will neither bow down nor stop; it will keep moving forward. He instructed party workers to make society aware of the developmental works done by the BSP government.