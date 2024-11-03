Mayawati slams UP govt for closure of schools with less than 50 students

Bahujan Samaj Party National President and former chief minister Mayawati once again cornered the government over the state of primary education in Uttar Pradesh.

Terming the decision of the state government to close 27,764 dilapidated council primary and upper primary schools with less than 50 students unjustified, she said, “In such a situation, where and how will poor children study? Instead of merging them with other schools, the state government should have taken measures to improve them by making necessary improvements,” Mayawati said here in a statement on Sunday.

The BSP supremo said the condition of primary and secondary education, especially in UP and most of the states of the country is bad. She said because of this, crores of children from poor families are deprived of good and proper education.

Besides, she said that the decision of the government to close schools with fewer students is also unfair. The result of these anti-poor and anti-people policies of the governments is that people are being forced to teach their children in private schools. As is clear from the survey, it is not right for the government to close them instead of making necessary improvements by giving proper money and attention to education.